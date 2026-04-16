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Previous
Photo 2346
Bad Hair Day
Blowing in the wind.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8493
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Photo Details
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4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
16th April 2026 7:23am
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shetland
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blackbird
,
sandwick
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