Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2347
Dry Morning
Fine morning for a walk but a different story during the afternoon ramble.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8496
photos
131
followers
31
following
643% complete
View this month »
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
Latest from all albums
4049
2345
441
2346
4050
4051
2347
4052
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
18th April 2026 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
John Falconer
ace
Very nice capture.
April 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close