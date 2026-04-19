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Massey Ferguson by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2348

Massey Ferguson

Not seen this tractor in the village before.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Joan Robillard ace
Does somebody have a new toy?
April 19th, 2026  
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