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Westvoe Beach by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2353

Westvoe Beach

Fresh seaweed washed up on to the Westvoe Beach. Made it a haven for Turnstone, Sanderling, Dunlin, Oystercatcher and Redshank.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Dorothy ace
Good for the birds!
April 27th, 2026  
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