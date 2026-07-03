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Calm in the Trees by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2388

Calm in the Trees

3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Corinne C ace
Lovely scenery
July 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good leading line
July 3rd, 2026  
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