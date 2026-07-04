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Previous
Photo 2389
Yankee
Here for a week.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8684
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th July 2026 4:20pm
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shetland
,
yankee
,
sandwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 4th, 2026
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