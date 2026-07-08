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Previous
Photo 2391
Leaving Leebitton
Leaving Leebitton on the passenger ferry to Mousa at 22:30
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
8695
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
8th July 2026 10:35pm
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shetland
,
sandwick
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leebitton
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