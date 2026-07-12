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New Gate by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2394

New Gate

For years this hole in the wall was anything but and needed a climb either over the wall or the old gate that was tied tight and couldn't be moved.
This new gate is a big help for the walker.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
July 12th, 2026  
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