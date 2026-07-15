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Previous
Photo 2397
Hoswick
Another warm calm day and grateful for a slight breeze while walking round the coast.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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5
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2
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1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
15th July 2026 9:08am
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shetland
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sandwick
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hoswick
Suzanne 🇦🇺
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I enjoy your morning walk photos!
July 15th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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A beautiful view
July 15th, 2026
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