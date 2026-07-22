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Previous
Photo 2402
Meynall
Evening sunburst on the bay.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
22nd July 2026 5:26pm
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shetland
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sandwick
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍
July 22nd, 2026
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