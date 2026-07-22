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Meynall by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2402

Meynall

Evening sunburst on the bay.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍
July 22nd, 2026  
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