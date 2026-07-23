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Previous
Photo 2403
Spiggie Loch
With the tern rafts in the foreground.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd July 2026 11:24am
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shetland
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spiggie
Corinne C
ace
Awesome composition
July 23rd, 2026
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