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Tree Planting by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2405

Tree Planting

Must have been done yesterday. Quite a few planted and hopefully they will survive the Shetland winter although they are quite exposed.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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