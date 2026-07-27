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Previous
Photo 2406
Hoswick Burn
Very thick and green with a little running water.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th July 2026 2:03pm
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burn
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shetland
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sandwick
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hoswick
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