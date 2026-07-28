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Mail Cunningsburgh by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2407

Mail Cunningsburgh

28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Judith Johnson ace
Hi Richard, this is such a lovely scene. I always notice the temperature in Lerwick since we visited there last year. It doesn't seem to go up much above 15 degrees, and we're all roasting down here in the South!
July 28th, 2026  
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