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Previous
Photo 2412
Cooling Down
A bit hot for this Fulmar chick on the Sumburgh cliffs this morning.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
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Photo Details
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Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
3rd August 2026 10:03am
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shetland
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fulmar
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sumburgh
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