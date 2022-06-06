Sign up
9 / 365
Lunch Delivery
No doubt a hungry mouth waiting for this juicy caterpillar.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4
Birds
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
6th June 2022 10:09am
Public
shetland
,
pipit
,
sumburgh
,
scatness
