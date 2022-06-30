Sign up
17 / 365
Swallow
iPhone photo of swallow having a rest on a lock gate that was just about to open at the Falkirk Wheel.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Birds
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
30th June 2022 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swallow
