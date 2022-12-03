Back Again

After a 10 day absence the woodpecker has returned to the same spot she used to feed for about a fortnight. Almost certainly the same bird given where it is feeding and also has a ring on the same leg.



In the background you can see the shape of a wooden owl that our neighbour fixed to a fence post. Not sure if he was looking to frighten off the woodpecker or whether it's a fresh attempt to stop the crows nesting in the tree they've used for the last 12 years or so. While it obviously hasn't scared off the woodpecker, I'm not sure it will work with the crows either as last seen there was a Hooded Crow standing on the owl's head pecking away.