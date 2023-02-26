Sign up
70 / 365
Goldeneye
This Goldeneye was one of three males just off the pier at Leebitton this morning.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6111
photos
168
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Birds
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
26th February 2023 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
goldeneye
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
