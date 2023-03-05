Sign up
71 / 365
Purple Sandpiper
Plenty of Purple Sandpipers today in amongst the flocks of Turnstone. Always have to double check it's not a Redshank as there were a few of them about as well.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
sandpiper
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
