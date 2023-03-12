Sign up
72 / 365
Blackbird
The Blackbird has always been one of my favourite birds and this one is feeding in our front garden.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
