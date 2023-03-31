Previous
Dive, Dive, Dive by lifeat60degrees
74 / 365

Dive, Dive, Dive

The only way is down.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Dianne
Brilliant - they are so fast!
March 31st, 2023  
