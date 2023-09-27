Previous
House Sparrow by lifeat60degrees
139 / 365

House Sparrow

I've always thought that if the House Sparrow was not such a common bird we'd marvel at the shades of brown.
Most mornings we have around 60 in the garden.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
beautiful tones in the feathers
it's sad that the everyday loses significance - I would embrace these little visitors
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise