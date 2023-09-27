Sign up
139 / 365
House Sparrow
I've always thought that if the House Sparrow was not such a common bird we'd marvel at the shades of brown.
Most mornings we have around 60 in the garden.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6541
photos
152
followers
40
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
27th September 2023 2:14pm
Tags
sparrow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Annie D
ace
beautiful tones in the feathers
it's sad that the everyday loses significance - I would embrace these little visitors
September 28th, 2023
