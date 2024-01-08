Previous
Turnstone by lifeat60degrees
Turnstone

I think the Turnstone must have headed to the west side during the prolonged easterly gales. Now we seem back to normal there are plenty about on our side of the Island.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
