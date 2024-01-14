Previous
Fast Feeders by lifeat60degrees
164 / 365

Fast Feeders

With the weather being so cold it did not take long for the bird feeders to empty this morning. Less than half an hour after filling them they were empty with House Sparrows and Starling being the main culprits.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice 👍
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise