Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
164 / 365
Fast Feeders
With the weather being so cold it did not take long for the bird feeders to empty this morning. Less than half an hour after filling them they were empty with House Sparrows and Starling being the main culprits.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6751
photos
157
followers
40
following
44% complete
View this month »
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Latest from all albums
163
1121
3225
1871
3226
1872
3227
164
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
14th January 2024 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparrow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Oli Lindenskov
Nice 👍
January 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close