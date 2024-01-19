Sign up
Previous
167 / 365
Redwing
There have been a few Redwing darting about along the burn these snowy days but only allowing me a distant shot.
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
0
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6765
photos
158
followers
40
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Latest from all albums
3230
165
1876
3231
166
1877
167
3232
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
19th January 2024 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
redwing
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
