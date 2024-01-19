Previous
Redwing by lifeat60degrees
167 / 365

Redwing

There have been a few Redwing darting about along the burn these snowy days but only allowing me a distant shot.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
