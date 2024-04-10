Sign up
194 / 365
Mallard
The male Mallard had decided I was no threat but Mrs M wasn't so sure.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
mallard
shetland
sandwick
swinister
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful image!
April 10th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
April 10th, 2024
