Meadow Pipit by lifeat60degrees
208 / 365

Meadow Pipit

This Meadow Pipit was shadowing a Cuckoo all day today. I like to think it was protecting its nest and not chasing a bird that had already dumped its egg out of the nest.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

