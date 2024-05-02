Sign up
208 / 365
Meadow Pipit
This Meadow Pipit was shadowing a Cuckoo all day today. I like to think it was protecting its nest and not chasing a bird that had already dumped its egg out of the nest.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
pipit
,
sandwick
,
meadowpipit
