212 / 365
Cliff Top Rhubarb
I am amazed every year at the Rhubarb growing at the top of a small cliff in Hoswick. I'm guessing someone was getting rid of it over the top but somehow some has survived.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
10th May 2024 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
rhubard
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
