Cliff Top Rhubarb by lifeat60degrees
212 / 365

Cliff Top Rhubarb

I am amazed every year at the Rhubarb growing at the top of a small cliff in Hoswick. I'm guessing someone was getting rid of it over the top but somehow some has survived.
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

