227 / 365
Creeping Buttercup
Living up to its name.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Birds and Wild Flowers
iPhone 12 Pro Max
1st June 2024 3:46pm
shetland
,
buttercup
,
sandwick
