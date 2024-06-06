Sign up
230 / 365
Arctic Terns
Quite a few terns about at the moment.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7092
photos
149
followers
39
following
Tags
shetland
,
terns
,
sandwick
,
sannick
