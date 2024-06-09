Sign up
231 / 365
Ringed Plover
I am amazed that the Ringed Plovers return to Hoswick beach each year. More and more people visit the beach and must disturb their nests. (By more and more I mean a dozen a day!)
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
1
0
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
plover
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Dianne
Great image. They are noisy and protective.
June 9th, 2024
