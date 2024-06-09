Previous
Ringed Plover by lifeat60degrees
231 / 365

Ringed Plover

I am amazed that the Ringed Plovers return to Hoswick beach each year. More and more people visit the beach and must disturb their nests. (By more and more I mean a dozen a day!)
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

63% complete

Great image. They are noisy and protective.
June 9th, 2024  
