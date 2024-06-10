Sign up
232 / 365
Starling
Does anybody love a starling?
They are quite bonny birds but so many.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
0
0
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7103
photos
149
followers
39
following
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Views
3
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
10th June 2024 12:55pm
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
starling
,
sandwick
