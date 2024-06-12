Sign up
Previous
233 / 365
Just Been Fed
This young House Sparrow has just been presented with a tasty morsel from its father.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
12th June 2024 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sparrow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Beautiful capture.
June 12th, 2024
