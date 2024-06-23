Previous
Oystercatcher by lifeat60degrees
240 / 365

Oystercatcher

On the coast between Leebitton and Sannick
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Kitty Hawke ace
Goodness..........he is some beaky !
June 23rd, 2024  
