244 / 365
Meadow Pipit
Fence posts are so handy for photographs.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
30th June 2024 9:50am
Tags
shetland
sandwick
meadowpipit
Corinne C
ace
Cute
June 30th, 2024
