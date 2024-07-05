Sign up
247 / 365
Common Tern
Quite a few around the harbour in Lerwick this afternoon,
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
2
0
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
4
2
Birds and Wild Flowers
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
5th July 2024 3:45pm
shetland
tern
lerwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 5th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful capture.
July 5th, 2024
