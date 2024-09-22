Sign up
281 / 365
Twite
Plenty Twite about at the moment foraging on seeds.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
7365
photos
141
followers
38
following
76% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
22nd September 2024 3:11pm
Tags
shetland
,
twite
,
sandwick
,
noness
Corinne C
ace
Great pic
September 22nd, 2024
