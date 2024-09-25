Sign up
282 / 365
Guillemot
I always worry seeing a Guillemot at this time of year on a beach. I fear it is not well
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7374
photos
141
followers
38
following
77% complete
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
1189
2052
1190
2053
3480
2054
282
3481
Views
3
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
25th September 2024 10:37am
Tags
shetland
,
guillemot
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
