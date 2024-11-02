Sign up
288 / 365
Lesser Whitethroat
Take through the window.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
2nd November 2024 12:05pm
Tags
shetland
whitethroat
sandwick
Beverley
ace
Super capture
November 3rd, 2024
