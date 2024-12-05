Sign up
Lesser Celandine
Earliest I've seen Lesser Celandine.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
celandine
,
sandwick
,
swinister
