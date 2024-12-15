Sign up
297 / 365
Juniper Haircap
Some good examples of Haircap around at the moment.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7495
photos
135
followers
36
following
81% complete
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
Views
6
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th December 2024 10:05am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
,
haircap
