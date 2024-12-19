Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
298 / 365
Bumpy Paddle
Goldeneye in the swell.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7506
photos
135
followers
36
following
81% complete
View this month »
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Latest from all albums
3565
3566
298
3567
3568
3569
2076
3570
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
19th December 2024 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
goldeneye
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close