Previous
300 / 365
Ringed Plover
Bath time
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7537
photos
136
followers
37
following
82% complete
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
2084
3587
3588
3589
299
3590
3591
300
Views
10
Birds and Wild Flowers
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
12th January 2025 10:36am
shetland
,
sandwick
,
ringedplover
,
sannick
