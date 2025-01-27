Previous
Female Red Breasted Merganser by lifeat60degrees
Female Red Breasted Merganser

A bit spikey in the wind.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Linda Godwin
Cool shot in the wind!
January 28th, 2025  
