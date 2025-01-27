Sign up
Previous
301 / 365
Female Red Breasted Merganser
A bit spikey in the wind.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7562
photos
137
followers
37
following
82% complete
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
3602
3603
3604
2090
3605
301
3606
3607
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
27th January 2025 9:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
merganser
,
lerwick
Linda Godwin
Cool shot in the wind!
January 28th, 2025
