Previous
302 / 365
Blackbird
I'm wondering if there is the start of a migration south to north underway as there are a lot of Blackbirds about - heading to Scandinavia?
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7571
photos
137
followers
37
following
82% complete
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
302
2091
3609
2092
3610
3611
3612
2093
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
29th January 2025 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
blackbird
,
sandwick
,
sannick
