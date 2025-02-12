Sign up
Starling
Enjoying the weather
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
12th February 2025 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
starling
,
sandwick
,
sannick
Karen
ace
Those colours are out of this world - such striking feathers. I love how the bird’s clenched his claws around the top of the pole. Beautiful capture.
February 16th, 2025
