306 / 365
Curlew
More and more in the fields.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
Tags
shetland
,
curlew
,
sandwick
