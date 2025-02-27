Previous
Huddled Together by lifeat60degrees
307 / 365

Huddled Together

Never seen Guillemots here before. However I was walking clockwise here which I've not done before so maybe just not seen them when coming the other way.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Richard Lewis

Photo Details

