Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
309 / 365
Greylag Goose
Sitting pretty.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7628
photos
137
followers
37
following
84% complete
View this month »
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Latest from all albums
2103
3644
3645
3646
2104
2105
309
3647
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
9th March 2025 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
greylag
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 9th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Nice shot and beautiful bird!
March 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close