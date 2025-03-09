Previous
Greylag Goose
Greylag Goose

Sitting pretty.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 9th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Nice shot and beautiful bird!
March 9th, 2025  
